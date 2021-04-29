Zacks: Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Duluth posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.07 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

DLTH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Duluth has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.00.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.