Zacks: Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.25 Million

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce $616.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the highest is $626.50 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $504.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

