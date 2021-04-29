Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce sales of $15.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $68.80 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

