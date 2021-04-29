Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.97 Million

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post $158.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.80 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $607.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $653.55 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

