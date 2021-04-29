Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post $40.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

