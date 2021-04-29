Zacks: Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.40 million. Standex International reported sales of $155.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $638.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.58 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $665.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

