Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.