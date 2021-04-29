Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $286.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

