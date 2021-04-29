Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in V.F. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -687.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

