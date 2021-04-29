Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. BCE also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 25,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

