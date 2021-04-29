Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

