Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce $6.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. CarMax reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $22.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $136.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.