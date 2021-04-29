Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $3,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casa Systems stock remained flat at $$9.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 727,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $791.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.