Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.90. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $188.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

