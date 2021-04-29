Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $334.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $344.70 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $315.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.