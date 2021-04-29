Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $261.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $282.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NPO stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.