Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.