Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce sales of $9.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $44.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

