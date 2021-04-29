Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to announce sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. L Brands posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in L Brands by 87.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.