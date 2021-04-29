Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.60 Million

Brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report $119.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $141.70 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $185.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $480.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $611.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $444.77 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $564.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.