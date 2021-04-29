Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

NCNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NuCana by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,692. The stock has a market cap of $216.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

