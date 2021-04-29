Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

XM traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 1,993,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

