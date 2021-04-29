Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

