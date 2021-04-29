Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

