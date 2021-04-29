Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 11,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,875. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.