Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 11,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,875. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

