Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 193,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

