Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

