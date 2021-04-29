Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $26.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.47 billion and the lowest is $26.34 billion. Comcast reported sales of $26.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $111.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.27 billion to $113.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.42 billion to $121.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

