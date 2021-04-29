Zacks: Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Criteo posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

