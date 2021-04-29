Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $103.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $2,724,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

