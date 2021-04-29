Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $23.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $87.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.24 billion to $90.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $92.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.16. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

