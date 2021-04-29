Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NCR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $2,944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

