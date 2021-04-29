Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $231.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $966.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $974.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE OXM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

