Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.79 Million

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post sales of $385.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $378.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KWR opened at $242.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.32 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.