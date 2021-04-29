Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

TLYS stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

