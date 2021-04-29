Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.53 Million

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post sales of $728.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.50 million and the highest is $736.22 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $689.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.26 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

