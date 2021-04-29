Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $322.22 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $185.09 and a 52-week high of $326.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

