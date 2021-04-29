Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.12 ($117.79).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ZAL opened at €88.88 ($104.56) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.04 and a 200-day moving average of €87.99.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

