Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $3.20

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00005974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and $375,875.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.47 or 0.99701943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.01194956 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.41 or 0.00534666 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.76 or 0.00387843 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00212406 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,647,282 coins and its circulating supply is 10,617,782 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.