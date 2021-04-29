Zap Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $31.28 million and $1.42 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00815540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00097210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

