ZB Token Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $222.55 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

