ZBG Token Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $808,816.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

