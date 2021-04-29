ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $25,383.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.00432482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00169069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00218163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,181,705 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

