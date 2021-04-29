Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,695.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.30 or 0.05125761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00475818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.29 or 0.01652446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.00770480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.49 or 0.00531686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.22 or 0.00432481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

