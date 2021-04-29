Zealium Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $47,710.29 and approximately $133.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.44 or 0.01171750 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,242,852 coins and its circulating supply is 16,242,852 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.