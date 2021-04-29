Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00430604 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00168905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00221334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005236 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

