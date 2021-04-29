Zelwin (ZLW) Price Reaches $5.48 on Exchanges

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Zelwin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00010263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $387.22 million and approximately $288,005.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

