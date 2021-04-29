Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $297.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Zendesk by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zendesk by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $6,099,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zendesk by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

