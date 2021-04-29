Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.298-1.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Zendesk also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,213. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.