Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.07.

ZEN stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.53. 1,835,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

